Leeds sacks club’s manager over poor performance

English Premier League football club, Leeds United, has terminated the appointment of its manager, Jesse Marsch, after the team slipped down to 17th position on the league table following the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

The club terminated the American football tactician’s employment barely 24 hours after the fans recommended Marsch for being unable to address the team’s challenges.

Leeds relieved Marsch of his duties on Monday after seven league games without a win and currently escaped relegation by goals difference.

The manager’s sack was announced through a statement released by the club on its official social media handle, just as it commended him for the barely one year of service to the team.

According to the statement released by the club, Leeds United can confirm that our head coach, Jesse Marsch, has been relieved of his duties.

Leeds last won in the Premier League on November 5, a dismal run that prompted Leeds fans to call for Marsch to be sacked after the Forest defeat.

They got their wish just 24 hours later, with the 49-year-old relieved of his duties after only a year in charge at Elland Road.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season,” the statement said.

It added: “The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Former Leipzig coach Marsch, who was hired on a three-year contract to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, departs with his 17th-placed side out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, and Tottenham former coach, Mauricio Pochettino, have all been linked with the Leeds job.

