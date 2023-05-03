Leeds appoints Sam Allardyce after sacking manager over poor performance

The management of the English football club, Leeds United, has appointed an England former manager, Sam Allardyce, to save the team from relegation minutes after sacking its former coach, Javi Gracia, ending his two-and-a-half months in charge.

Allardyce, who had been out of work since leaving West Brom in May 2021, makes a shock return to football to try and save Leeds from Premier League relegation with only four games of the season remaining.

Accepting the job on Wednesday, the 68-year-old faces a daunting run-in that includes a visit to leaders Manchester City, then home games against Newcastle and Tottenham as well as a trip to West Ham.

The development in the club started after the team suffered a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth, ending a terrible April for Gracia and Leeds.

This defeat marked successive home games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool 5-1 and 6-1 respectively, conceding 23 goals in April, a new Premier League record for goals against a team in one month.

Allardyce, who previously rescued Sunderland and Crystal Palace from potential relegation, becomes the club’s fourth head coach of the season.

Confirming the development, the club, in a statement, said: “Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety. Allardyce will be assisted by MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United’s former manager, Karl Robinson.”

Also, an Australian former footballer, Robbie Keane, would also be expected to join Allardyce’s backroom team, to rescue Leeds from relegation waters.

Speaking on his new job, he said: “I know it [Leeds] is in a lot of trouble. I have seen a lot of trouble before and – I could have done a little bit more time, but in four games – hopefully we can make a difference and keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.

“[I was] shocked [to get the opportunity], I never thought at this stage of the season there would be jobs offered. When the phone popped up with a name that I knew pretty well, I knew who it was straight away, so it took me about two seconds to say yes.”

Reacting to his sack, the former manager, Gracia, commended the Leeds management and players as well as the backroom staff for the opportunity to manage the club.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and proud of the team, both players and coaching staff. That’s how I would like to summarise my time at Leeds United. I would have preferred a different moment, but the circumstances have changed.

“We arrived on a short three-month contract. And we did it because we believed in this team. We considered our chances and had confidence. And we know it is possible. We are not talking about miracles but about the efficient result of well-done work and a process of improvement.

“The team is out of the relegation zone and with a good chance of achieving the objective. It has been a very intense period for many reasons. A busy schedule, injuries, and a young but skilled team. However, we managed to position ourselves better than our rivals and this is shown by the results.

“Compared to our direct rivals and since we were hired, we are the team with the most points – eleven in total – compared to our main competitors. I am confident that the team will achieve its objective.”

It would be recalled that Gracia was appointed as Jesse Marsch’s successor in February on a “flexible contract”, but four defeats in their last five games have left Leeds above the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference.

