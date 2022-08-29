Report on Interest
Education

Lectures across varsities remain suspended as ASUU extend strike

By Esther Kalu

Academic lectures across universities remain suspended as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) further extended its six months old industrial action over unpaid salaries.

The decision was said to have come following the meeting by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the striking varsity lecturers.

A member of the union, who spoke under anonymity, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday, in Abuja and did not disclose how long the union extended the industrial action.

