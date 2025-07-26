Lecturers may sue FG for renaming Borno varsity after Buhari

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the Federal Government’s decision to rename the institution after the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, vowing to challenge the move in court.

According to the union, the congress was attended by ASUU members, representatives of the Student Union Government, and other critical stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Friday and jointly signed by its Chairperson, Abubakar Mshelia, and Assistant Secretary, Peter Teri, ASUU-UNIMAID disclosed that the resolution followed an emergency congress held on July 24, 2025.

It said after extensive deliberation, the congress unanimously demanded “the immediate and unconditional reversal” of the renaming decision.

The union said, “Following extensive discussions, the congress unanimously resolved to vehemently reject and strongly condemn the decision to rename the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

“Congress views any attempt to rename the University of Maiduguri — after 50 years of esteemed existence — as a flagrant disregard for university autonomy, a disruption of cherished academic traditions, and a direct affront to the collective heritage and identity of the university community.”

The union said the decision was “ill-conceived, arbitrary, and devoid of meaningful consultation with the university community, alumni, relevant stakeholders, and the general public.”

It further described the move as a “troubling disregard for due process and stakeholder engagement in governance.”

The union announced that the ASUU-UNIMAID executive committee had been mandated to “explore all available legal avenues to challenge the renaming decision and ensure that the university’s original identity is preserved.”

It also urged ASUU branches, zones, and the national body to engage the National Assembly, civil society organisations, students, and other relevant actors to resist any legislative attempt to endorse the name change.

“The union demands that the autonomy and integrity of public universities must be upheld without political interference,” it added.