Lebron James sets all time NBA field goal record

American basketball player, LeBron James, has emerged the record holder for the most field goals scored by any player in the history of the NBA.

James scored 16 points for Los Angeles Lakers in a 113-120 defeat to Denver Nuggets to surpass the previous record holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 15,837.

The 41-year-old, who is playing in an unprecedented 23rd NBA season, became the first player to reach 50000 in 2025, and currently has 43,127 in the regular season alone.

“Being mentioned with some of the greatest to ever play this game has always been humbling,” Janes said.

“I grew up watching, reading [about], idolising a lot of the greats, and if I was able to be part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in position that I can be named with some of the greats by doing something right.

“It’s a pretty cool feat, but it’s hard for me to kind of wrap my head around it or what it looks like:” he mentioned

James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s points record before field goals as three-point shots were introduced midway through the NBA legend’s career.

The four-time champion is set to claim another record as Thursday’s game was his 1,606th in the regular season, putting him five behind Robert Parish.