Lebanon’s PM, cabinet members resign amid protests over Beirut blast

Concerned by the growing protest that greeted the deadly Beirut port blast, Lebanon Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, alongside other cabinet members have resigned over the incident.

Their resignation was coming less than a week after a massive explosion in Beirut killed more than 160 people, destroyed much of the Lebanese capital, and was linked to a long-neglected stash of potentially explosive chemicals, a development which sparked days of violent protests.

Diab, who described the blast as a “disaster beyond measure,” blamed the incident on the incompetence and corruption of a decades-old ruling class in the country.

Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister said that the decision to resign had become imperative in solidarity with the people and hearkening to their call.

“Today we are heeding the people and their demands to hold accountable those responsible for a disaster. This is why today I announce the resignation of the government,” he said.

Three cabinet ministers had already quit, along with seven members of parliament.