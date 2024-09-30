Lebanon begins eviction of Hezbollah amid Israel attacks

The Lebanese government has announced plans to fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, aiming to end Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River.



This move is part of a broader agreement to cease hostilities with Israel and stabilize the region.



Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday stated that Lebanon is ready to deploy its army south of the river, approximately 20 miles from the southern border, and work with UN peacemakers.



“We in Lebanon are ready to implement 1701, and immediately upon the implementation of the ceasefire, Lebanon is ready to send the Lebanese army to the area south of the Litani River and to carry out its full duties,” he said.



The implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 is crucial due to its comprehensive framework, which addresses key regional concerns and promotes cooperation among Lebanon, Israel, and the international community.



UNSC Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, ended the war between Hezbollah and Israel and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, and disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.



The resolution also established that the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers would be the only armed forces south of the Litani River, ensuring the government has full control over its territory.



This development came after Israel launched attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing over 1,000 Lebanese and wounding 6,000.



Additionally, one million people, a fifth of Lebanon’s population, have fled their homes, according to the government.