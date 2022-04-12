Lebanon bakery owners threaten shutdown over flour shortages

As a result of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict which has affected access to wheat, the owners of bakeries in Lebanon have threatened to shut down operations over the shortage of flour and other raw materials across the country.

The owners under the aegis of Bakery Owners Syndicate for South Lebanon said that the shortage of flour was seriously impacting negatively on their businesses particularly being unable to meet customers’ demands.

Speaking on behalf of other bakery owners, Zakaria Al-Qudsi, stated that the shut down of all its bakeries was the best thing to do as the shortage was negatively impacting their operations.

Al-Qudsi said that last month that the Ukraine-Russia conflict’s impact on their economy had affected the country’s access to wheat, noting that without wheat bakers had nothing to produce.

The bakery boss stated that if the situation fails to improve, all bakeries in the country would suspend their business after Tuesday productions and that they would return to work when they could determine their accessibility to flour.

According to him, a big number of bakeries will stop working today and many more will follow suit tomorrow as they no longer have flour and are therefore unable to secure the citizens’ need for bread.”

On his part, a source at the Ministry of Economy said that the minister had been trying to secure other sources of the commodity but securing funds from the country’s Central bank had been a major problem.

As gathered, Lebanon has been suffering from an unprecedented financial crisis amid a shortage of forex particularly the United States currency that hinders the country’s ability to import its basic food needs.

As gathered, the shortage affected the country after the Ukraine-Russia conflict as Lebanon imports the bulk of its wheat from the two countries bordering the Black Sea.

