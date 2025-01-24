Lawyers to boycott Imo courts over colleague’s death

In response to the brutal murder of Imo State-based lawyer, Chinedu Nwowu, lawyers in the state have decided to boycott all court sessions in the Mgbidi, Oguta, and Omuma areas of the state.

The decision was made by the state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) following Nwowu’s tragic death.

According to reports, Nwowu was ambushed and shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Mgbidi Highway.

The NBA’s Orlu branch, reacting swiftly to the incident, announced through a memo by Chukwuemeka Okoro that all courts in the specified areas would be closed.

The memo also called for an emergency meeting at 10 am on the same day at the High Court premises in Mgbidi.

Okoro stated, “Following the gruesome murder of one of us, Chinedu Nwowu last night in his town, Mgbidi, all lawyers of Oru/Oguta Forum are hereby notified of a crucial emergency meeting this morning by 10 am at the High Court, Mgbidi. The Mgbidi, Oguta and Omuma High Courts will not sit today. Please, be punctual.”

NBA chairman, Ben Amukamara, confirmed the gathering at the Mgbidi High Court, where members were addressing the implications of Nwowu’s killing.

The Imo State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, verified the incident, stating that an investigation has been launched.

He emphasized the police’s determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said, “The police are pained by this incident but I can assure you that we will apprehend the hoodlums behind this dastardly act. We have already commenced an investigation and we will stop at nothing to catch the gang.”