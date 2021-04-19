Lawyers storm Lagos Gov’s office for financial autonomy implementation

The Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch stormed the Lagos High Court Ikeja to the Governor’s Office in Alausa, to protest against non-compliance to the implementation of full finnacial autonomy for the judiciary, which they claimed to be part of the provision of Nigeria’s constitution.

They have held a solidarity protest with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), who are demanding implementation of the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

They argued that the state governor and his executives with reasons best known to them refused or willful, neglected to address the demands of judicial.

The Guild learnt that the gate of the Government House was shut when the lawyers arrived but at least three government officials came out to attend with the lawyers who insisted on handing over the letter containing their demands to the Governor, his Deputy, or the Head of Service.

Addressing the state governor’s representative, Director Civic engagement, Kolawole Odeyi, NBA Chairman of Ikeja branch, Bartholomew Aguagbodo, said that in reaching a truce, the governor must meet the judiciary demands and implement all pending agreements.

Some of the demands, according to Aguagbodo, the principal demand is to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary to secure their independence while doing their work, the funds meant for the judiciary should be deducted from the federation account directly to the chief judge account.

He said “The full compliance we are demanding for is the judiciary account be credited directly from the federation account, in which the judiciary draws their budget and manages their own affairs without sending their budget to the executive for approval. Let Judges have a say in their own affairs, let Judges manage their finance and projects. So that Judges will be dispense without fear. ”

The lawyers were later prevailed on to send their representatives to go into the government house to drop the letter. Four of them including the Chairman went in while other members waited outside.

The representatives were gone for about 20 minutes and on arrival, the Chairman of the branch said an Officers in charge of all administrative mail for the governor, identified as Deji, who would make sure that the Governor receives it, received and acknowledged the letter. He said the arrangement was in line with the directive of the NBA national president, Olumide Akpata.

Aguagbodo added that the protests would continue until the government adheres to the demand, stating that the association would continue protest every Monday of the week until full compliance is carried out by the government.

“The march this morning is a resounding success. We would wait and see if the Lagos state governor will adhere to the demand. If they don’t, on Monday next week we shall proceed with another peaceful protest.