Lawyers promise Ibom Air passenger free service ahead trial

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the remanding of Comfort Emmanson, the passenger alleged to have assaulted a staff member of Ibom Air at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

The NBA also promised to provide free legal representation for Emmanson ahead of her trial, noting that the young lady deserves a fair hearing regarding what transpired between her and the air hostess.

The confrontation, which was partly captured in multiple videos now circulating online, has triggered public outrage and divided opinion among citizens, with many demanding to hear Emmanson’s side of the story.

In some clips, the visibly distressed passenger is seen struggling with crew members, while other footage appears to show her being forcibly restrained and stripped in the presence of other travellers.

While reacting to the clips, the bar association described the actions of the crew members as reckless and dehumanising treatment.

NBA President, Mazi Osigwe, in a statement on Tuesday, said the association would offer pro bono legal support to Emmanson in any proceedings.

It insisted that an independent and impartial investigation was necessary before any punitive measures could be taken.

According to the NBA, the passenger was forcibly removed from the aircraft, stripped of her clothing in public, and humiliated in full view of other passengers, an ordeal that was filmed and circulated online.

The lawyers’ body described the act as a gross violation of her constitutional right to the dignity of the human person under Section 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution, and an invasion of privacy.

The controversy deepened after Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) jointly imposed a lifetime ban on Emmanson, a move the NBA labelled unlawful, heavy-handed, and devoid of fair hearing.

The association noted that only statutory regulators such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have the legal power to suspend or restrict a passenger’s flying rights, not private operators acting unilaterally.

Citing fresh video evidence, the NBA alleged that an Ibom Air hostess blocked Emmanson from disembarking before the confrontation escalated, a conduct it noted could amount to false imprisonment.

The NBA further condemned the recording and online publication of indecent images from the incident, warning that those responsible for capturing and sharing the footage should be prosecuted for criminal invasion of privacy.

The association’s demands include the immediate withdrawal of the lifetime flight ban, a public apology to Emmanson, a full and impartial investigation into the incident, and sanctions against any individual found culpable.

“We will not remain silent while the fundamental rights of any Nigerian are trampled upon. Respect for human dignity and the rule of law must never be compromised,” Osigwe said.