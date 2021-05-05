Lawyers fault Baba Ijesha’s continued detention, police justification

A league of lawyers under the aegis of Radical Movement in The Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA) has faulted the continued detention of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, by the Nigerian Police over alleged defilement and demanded that the actor be granted bail immediately in accordance with the law.
RAMINBA said that it was not the fault of Baba Ijesha that courts were shut down over autonomy issues, frustrating any attempt to arraign the actor before the court, saying, this grossly dysfunctional situation was not caused by him and should not be made to suffer for an act that was not his doing.
The lawyers argued that, contrary to 1999 constitution, Baba Ijesha has allegedly been made a hostage of sort by the Police, an act that had override duties of the law enforcement agency that includes promotion and protection of the rule of law in the country’s law, particularly in Lagos State.
This demand came barely 24 hours after the Lagos state government announced plans to drag the actor before a court over defilement and four other sexual related cases in others,
The lawyers’ stances were contained in a letter, Re: Failure of Police to release Olanrewaju James (AKA Baba Ijesha) pedophile suspect on bail; which was written to Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State and submitted on Wednesday for enforcement.