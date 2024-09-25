Lawyers advocate severe punishment for Bobrisky’s bribe collaborators

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advocated thorough investigation and punishment for anyone found to have aided dropping of charges against popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky.

Aside from that, the legal practitioners demanded that the officers at the Lagos correctional facility accused of providing private residence rather than allowing Bobrisky serve his jail term inside correctional facility, should be made to fave the full wrath of the law.

The lawyers stated this on Wednesday hours after the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced that the allegations made by Bobrisky would be investigated.

The crossdresser had alleged that some EFCC officers received ₦15 million from him to get soft landing on the issues brought against him.

In a statement signed by Afam Osigwe, President of the NBA, emphasized the need for a thorough and independent inquiry involving the Attorney General of the Federation and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Furthermore, the NBA addressed the reputation of Femi Falana, a highly respected legal practitioner known for his integrity and commitment to human rights.

The NBA urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions regarding his or anyone else’s alleged participation in these matters, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the legal profession during this investigation.

The statement reads, “The investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should determine whether or not there was any financial inducement by Bobrisky or anyone on his behalf in exchange for the dropping of money laundering charges against him. Any person found complicit must face the full weight of the law.

The NBA acknowledges that all individuals and institutions accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. However, we insist that a swift and thorough investigation be carried out to establish the truth. If any public official is found culpable, appropriate legal actions must be taken to hold them accountable.”