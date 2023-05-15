Lawyer threatens legal action against police for parading Seun Kutu

The drama that had trailed Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti’s action against a policeman in Lagos may not end soon, following decision by his legal team to drag the Nigerian Police before court for parading musician like a criminal.

Kuti’s counsel said that the action by the Nigerian Police after the singer report himself before the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, was illegal and contravene the law in the state.

The counsel to artiste, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, made the threat on Monday after accompanying Kuti to the Police Command in Ikeja.

Olumide-Fusika alleged that there was no interrogation between the police and Kuti that could have warranted that he should be paraded in handcuffs.

He added that the artiste is presumed innocent until a competent court of law proved him otherwise, saying the police had usurp the responsibilities of the court.

The Kuti’s legal counsel stressed that the police has totally violated Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

According to the statement, Following his encounter with a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday the 13th May, 2023, my client, Mr. Seun Kuti reported himself in the office of the Commissioner of Police at the Police Command, Ikeja, at 8 am today Monday May 15, 2023.

“I accompanied him to the Ikeja police station together with another lawyer, Mr. Femi Akinyemi from Falana and Falana chambers.

“However, there was no interrogation as it was decided he would be moved to the Force Criminal Investigation Unit at Panti, Yaba. Before his movement, Mr. Seun Kuti, was handcuffed and his photograph taken in the open by the Lagos PPRO, Mr. David Hundeyin who coordinated the parade and apparently shared the photograph of his parade in the media.

“Mr. Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the State. Therefore, the decision of the police to subject him to the media parade violates section 9 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which has prohibited any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria in Lagos State. The Police is supposed to enforce the Law, but prefers to disrespect and break it so casually and randomly. A Police institution that has no respect for the law it exists to enforce is not a good example to alleged law breakers.

“The decision of the police to handcuff Mr. Kuti is equally illegal as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

“After handcuffing him, the Police then drove him in a long convoy of heavily armed personnel from Ikeja to Panti Lagos, where he was again displayed for viewing to the men and officers of that police formation, and is currently held.

“We await the next move of the Police on the misdemeanor alleged against Mr. Seun Kuti”.

