Lawyer drags Sanwo-Olu before court over restriction on social media

Human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has filed a lawsuit against Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Federal High Court in Lagos, accusing him of violating his fundamental rights by blocking him on X formerly Twitter.

Ogun claimed the governor blocked him in 2021 after he consistently demanded accountability and condemned the October 2020 #EndSARS killings.

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1739/25, which Ogun shared on Friday via his Facebook page, he argued that the governor’s action denied him access to official information and updates on government policies.

In his originating summons, Ogun asked the court to declare the governor’s action unconstitutional, arbitrary, and discriminatory, and is seeking an order directing Sanwo-Olu to unblock him, a public apology, and a perpetual injunction restraining the him from blocking him, or any Nigerian citizen, on social media platforms in the future.

Ogun described the case as one of public interest, referencing a U.S. court ruling against former President Donald Trump for blocking critics on Twitter.

He argued that silencing dissent online undermines democratic values and the right of citizens to access public information.



According to him, “In 2021, I noticed that the Governor blocked me on his official X handle @jidesanwoolu owing to my constructive criticisms of his policies and demand for accountability in respect of the October 2020 #EndSARS Massacre.

“I invited the Nigerian court to be persuaded by the decision of the US District Court in Knight First Amendment Institute v Trump where President Trump was found to be in violation of the 1st Amendment when he blocked US citizens for criticising him on Twitter.

“Intolerance to criticism and accountability is unconstitutional and undemocratic. Nigerian authorities continue to crack down on dissents, critics, journalists, bloggers and vocal citizens on social media using arrests, detention, surveillance, collusion with big techs and outright blocking, as weapons. That narrative must stop,” he warned.