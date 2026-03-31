Lawyer dies inside Abuja hotel lift

A Kano-based legal practitioner, Abdulsalam Ginsau, has reportedly died after being trapped inside a lift at a hotel in Abuja, with the incident drawing reactions and raising concerns about safety standards.

The circumstances surrounding the development remain unclear, as details about what led to the fatal incident have yet to be officially confirmed by authorities or hotel management.

Former federal lawmaker and APC chieftain Shehu Sani confirmed the incident in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, describing the situation as deeply unfortunate.

He wrote, “The case of Barister Abdulsalam Ginsau from Kano is very pathetic. He was trapped in an Abuja hotel lift, and he suffocated to death.

“Could it be that the power supplying the lift ceased midway, or the lift had technical issues or was just a tragedy of fate? May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

The development has sparked reactions online, with many attributing the situation to possible infrastructure failures, including concerns over electricity supply and maintenance of facilities in public spaces.