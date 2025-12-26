Lawmakers to republish unedited 2025 tax law amid criticism

The National Assembly has concluded plans to republish the unedited versions of the 2025 tax reform laws following growing public criticism and concerns over alleged discrepancies in the legislative process and the versions of the Acts published in the Federal Government’s Official Gazette.

The decision comes amid intense public outcry, questioning the harmonisation of the bills passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the documents transmitted for presidential assent, and the final versions of the laws gazetted after assent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The laws affected include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

In a statement issued by the House of Representatives, the lawmakers disclosed that a seven-member Ad Hoc Committee has been constituted after the matter was raised on the floor of the House under a Point of Order bordering on privilege.

According to the statement, the Ad Hoc Committee is working alongside relevant standing committees of the National Assembly and the Management of the National Assembly to carry out a comprehensive institutional review.

“The review is aimed at establishing the sequence of events surrounding the passage, assent, and gazetting of the laws, as well as identifying any lapses, irregularities, or possible external interference”.

The lawmakers stressed that the review is being conducted in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

As part of measures to restore public confidence and ensure the integrity of the legislative record, the leadership of the National Assembly—under Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen—has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both chambers.

The House explained that the directive to republish the unedited laws is purely administrative and intended to authenticate and accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly, not to amend or alter the substance of the laws.

“This step does not constitute or imply any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the Senate or the House of Representatives,” the lawmakers noted.

They added that the process is without prejudice to the powers of other arms of government or to any rights or legal processes arising under the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers, and the rule of law, the House said any procedural or administrative shortcomings identified during the review would be addressed in accordance with established parliamentary conventions.

The National Assembly also appealed to Nigerians to refrain from speculation while the institutional review is ongoing, assuring the public of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The move to republish the unedited versions of the 2025 tax laws is expected to calm public concerns and clarify the legislative intent behind one of the most significant tax reforms undertaken in recent years.