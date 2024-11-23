Lawmakers to lead 16days march against gender-based violence

The House of Representatives has resolved to lead a landmark march against gender-based violence to commemorate the 2024 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, disclosed this through a statement on Saturday.

Rotimi said the march would be carried out alongside other strategic activities as part of its unwavering commitment to eradicating gender-based violence in Nigeria.

According to him, starting at 8:00 a.m. on November 25, more than 1,000 participants will be brought together, including representatives and the public.

He said it would be a symbolic walk from the National Assembly to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmaker said that the demonstration of solidarity would culminate in the submission of a petition to the inspector general of police. He stated that the petition would demand decisive action to safeguard the vulnerable population and ensure accountability for perpetrators of GBV.

“This march and the associated activities are not just symbolic gestures; they reflect our resolve and call to action against gender-based violence head-on,” he said.

The speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, said, “We stand united in the fight to protect the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“Together, through collective action and legislative reforms, we can build a society where safety, justice and equality prevail.”

He, however, said beyond the march, the lawmakers, in alignment with its Legislative Agenda (2023-2027), had outlined key activities to sustain awareness and action throughout the 16 days of activism.

The lawmaker listed the activities to include the Sash Demonstration Ceremony on November 26, where members of the House would adorn orange sashes, symbolising solidarity with the fight against GBV.

He said that the activities would also involve the convergence of state assembly speakers on December 9 to discuss legislative strategies for combating GBV nationwide.