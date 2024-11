The House of Representatives has turned down a bill proposing a six-year single term for the offices of the President, State Governors, and Local Government Area Chairmen.



The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) and 33 other lawmakers, seeks to amend Sections 76, 116, 132, and other parts of the 1999 Constitution.



It also proposes legal backing for the zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats, along with the holding of elections on a single day.

More details coming