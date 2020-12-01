Lawmakers recommend service chiefs’ sack over insecurity

Concerned by recent killings of 43 farmers in Borno State, lawmakers at the National Assembly have recommended that the nation’s service chiefs be relieved off their duties by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming as House of Representatives members also disclosed that plans had been concluded to invite the President before them to address the nation’s insecurity before lawmakers.

The resolution followed the a motion moved by lawmakers from Borno State on the recent attack and killings of 43 rice farmers in the state by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

They argued that the failures on part of the service chiefs to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from internal and external aggression and end all form of insecurities necessitated call for their sack.

Speaking separately during plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers who took turns to contribute in their chambers asked the President to replace the top officers with new and capable hands, adding that it was time Buhari restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture.

Not done, the lawmakers also asked the President to explore its bilateral relations with neighboring country by seeking genuine collaboration aimed at ending insurgency and all forms of terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, the debate at the House of Representatives over invitation of Buhari turned rowdy after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed that it would be inappropriate to invite the president to talk on issues of national security considered to be of highly confidential.

Some members of the House were opposed to the speaker’s position, a development that turned into a rowdy session which prompt the house to proceed into an executive session.

Rising from the executive session which was held behind closed doors, the lawmakers moved an amendment to invite the President to brief on the security situation in the country.

However, no date was announced for the invitation aimed at ensuring the President address the lawmakers on the raging insecurity across the country.