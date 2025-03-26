Lawmakers recommend four Cross River varsity council members for suspension

The Cross River State House of Assembly has recommended the suspension of four members of the Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

The recommendation comes after allegations of misconduct and abuse of office were leveled against the council members by stakeholders

The four council members recommended for suspension are Dr. Emmanuel Ettah, Dr. John Inah Ukam, Professor Mathew Ogar, and Professor Stephen Ochang. The lawmakers took the decision after deliberating on a petition presented to the House.

The petition, which was presented by A. B. Cobham and Associates, solicitors to Emmanuel Eyo, on Tuesday alleged that the council members were involved in illegal tenure extension and unlawful sale of university property. Specifically, the petition alleged that Dr. Ettah refused to vacate office after his tenure expired in September 2023 and sold university property between May and August 2024.

The lawmakers thereafter adopted the resolution moved by the Leader, Francis Bassey Asuquo (Odukpani), and seconded by the Deputy Leader Davies Abi) which states in part;

” Having unanimously agreed, the House recommends the immediate suspension of Dr. Emmanuel Ettah, Dr. John Inah Ukam, Professor Mathew Nsing, and Professor Stephen Ochang. They are to be suspended from all activities of the University until a proper investigation is carried out by the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution”.

The lawmakers, in their deliberation, viewed the actions of the council members as a total violation of the extant laws establishing the university.

They also stressed that the state government’s policy on non-extension of tenures by public officers is still in force, and the continued stay in office of the council members after the expiration of their tenure is illegal.

The Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and good governance. He assured that the House will carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and make appropriate recommendations to the Governor, who is the Visitor to the University.