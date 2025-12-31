Lawmakers rally support for new tax regime

The National Assembly has called on Nigerians to support newly enacted tax laws and other reforms, describing 2025 as a defining legislative year shaped by far-reaching measures aimed at economic recovery, governance improvement, and institutional strengthening.

Lawmakers said the reforms, undertaken in collaboration with other arms of government, were designed to address long-standing fiscal challenges, modernise public systems, and lay foundations for sustainable development, while preserving the legislature’s constitutional independence.

They identified the overhaul of the tax framework, progress on constitutional amendments, electoral reforms, and the streamlining of budgeting practices as some of the most consequential actions taken during the outgoing legislative year.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who said the newly enacted Tax Reforms Act would take effect from January 1, 2026, as part of a unified national tax system.

“The core intention of the Act is to end the era of multiple taxation and improve the quality of life of Nigerians, particularly those at the lowest rung of the economic ladder,” Bamidele said, adding that the law followed extensive consultations across political, business, and social sectors.

He urged Nigerians to study the provisions of the law rather than rely on what he described as misinformation, saying, “The new tax law was not initiated to inflict hardship on ordinary Nigerians… Its goal is to mobilise resources for infrastructure development, taking more from the rich to care for the poor.”

Bamidele also disclosed that the review of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 had reached advanced stages, while preparations for a National Security Summit and deliberations on the 2026 Appropriation Bill were ongoing.