Lawmakers raise concern over deplorable Calabar–Itu road

Members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works have expressed serious concern over the deplorable condition and slow pace of work on the Calabar–Itu federal highway.

The lawmakers described the situation as a national emergency that requires urgent intervention by the Federal Government.

During an inspection of the Cross River section of the project yesterday, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Akinola Alabi, lamented the suffering of road users and the poor performance of some contractors handling various sections of the highway.

Alabi faulted the decision to change the project design from asphalt to concrete, saying the adjustment had caused significant delays and exposed the lack of technical capacity of certain contractors.

“Even the portions already completed in concrete are not impressive. Not all contractors can handle concrete roads. However, HITECH has not done badly with its assigned section,” he said.

He disclosed that the joint committee would convene a public hearing to summon all contractors, officials of the Federal Ministry of Works, and other relevant stakeholders to account for the persistent delays and poor quality of work recorded on the project.

“We need a national emergency on this road. As a parliament, we will invite every contractor, the ministry, controllers, zonal directors, and the minister himself. This road is a lifeline between Cross River and other parts of the South-South. We cannot keep quiet while Nigerians suffer daily on it,” Alabi stated.

The Calabar–Itu federal highway is one of the major transport corridors in southern Nigeria, linking Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Abia States. The road serves as a key route for the movement of goods and people between the South-South and South-East regions.