Lawmakers push for more women in Police

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said expanding women’s participation in the Nigeria Police Force is no longer symbolic but a structural necessity that must be embedded in law, insisting that the effectiveness, fairness, and credibility of policing depend on addressing deep-rooted gender gaps within the institution.

Abbas told stakeholders that the Force has functioned for decades with an imbalance that has limited opportunities for capable women and weakened policing outcomes nationwide.

He noted that the absence of adequate female representation, particularly in leadership roles, “has limited opportunities for many capable women, but also deprived the institution of the unique perspective and empathy that female officers bring to law enforcement and community relations.”

The lawmaker added that stronger female representation would directly improve the handling of gender-based violence, reduce excessive force, and strengthen public trust.

“Research consistently shows that police institutions with stronger female representation record fewer incidents of excessive force, handle cases of gender-based violence more effectively, and generally enjoy greater public trust,” he said.

The Speaker made the remarks on Monday, at a public hearing of the House Committee on Police Affairs on a bill seeking to amend the Police Act to raise female recruitment in the Force to a minimum of 15 per cent and mandate a gender-responsive compliance framework covering recruitment, training, posting, discipline, and career progression.

Abbas, represented by Nnamdi Ezechi, said the amendment aligns with constitutional principles of justice and Nigeria’s commitments under Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the bill establishes a dedicated monitoring unit within the Police to track compliance and ensure that gender-responsive provisions move beyond policy statements and take concrete effect.

The speaker warned that legislative reform alone would not suffice unless accompanied by strict implementation, transparent record-keeping, and institutional accountability mechanisms to ensure all police formations adopt unified standards on gender inclusion and equal opportunity for women seeking careers in law enforcement.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar Yalleman, said the bill represents a significant step toward correcting long-standing barriers that have prevented women from joining, progressing, and thriving within the Force.

He described female officers as critical to addressing crimes that disproportionately affect women and children, such as domestic violence and sexual assault.

Yalleman said increasing female recruitment to at least 15 per cent “will help promote a culture of inclusivity and diversity within the system, and show young ladies that they too can pursue careers in law enforcement and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities in particular and the nation in general.”

He added that the committee considers the amendment essential to strengthening professionalism and rebuilding public confidence in the Police.

He acknowledged that women continue to face cultural and institutional barriers to entry, noting that the bill would support targeted outreach, structured mentorship, and the creation of a more conducive working environment that eliminates discriminatory practices around training, duty assignments, dress codes, and career progression.

The Ministry of Police Affairs, represented by Okorie Kalu of its legal department, declared full support for the amendment.

Kalu said it complements ongoing efforts to abolish gender-based enlistment restrictions, introduce maternity provisions, ensure equitable postings, and establish a Women and Children Protection Centre within the office of the Inspector General of Police.

He added that the legislation would provide the legal foundation needed for new regulations on gender inclusion to take effect, stressing that proper funding, training, and institutional commitment remain vital to ensure reforms deliver practical and lasting improvements across the Force.

Stakeholders from civil society, the security sector, and women’s rights groups also backed the amendment, describing it as a decisive step toward modern policing and a necessary correction to decades of underrepresentation that have weakened the Force’s ability to protect vulnerable populations and respond effectively to sensitive cases.

The committee is expected to review all submissions and prepare its final recommendations to the House as lawmakers push to embed stronger gender representation at the heart of police reform.