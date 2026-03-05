Lawmakers push bill to reduce carbon emissions

The House of Representatives is moving to establish a stronger legal framework for Nigeria’s decarbonisation drive, advancing legislation designed to improve climate governance and accelerate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Lawmakers say the proposed National Decarbonisation Bill will reinforce existing climate policies, align emission reduction strategies across sectors and provide clearer direction for long term investment in clean energy technologies.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen institutional coordination, particularly the role of the National Council on Climate Change, while addressing gaps in funding, regulatory clarity, and policy coherence.

Chairman of the House Committee on Mandatory National Decarbonisation, Sesi Whingan, spoke on Thursday in Abuja after a stakeholders’ technical roundtable on the programme, noting that the bill has scaled first and second readings and is scheduled for a public hearing before month end.

“The bill has already passed its first and second readings and will proceed to a public hearing before month’s end,” Whingan said. “We brought all relevant stakeholders together to consolidate government policies and programmes into a workable and achievable framework.”

He stressed the need for synergy between the executive and legislature, saying, “Strong collaboration is essential so investors, both local and international, can clearly understand Nigeria’s direction on decarbonisation.”

The roundtable included participants from the private sector, oil and gas industry, environmental groups, and energy specialists. The committee also announced plans for a National Carbon Summit in June, which will involve representatives from all 36 states and 774 local government areas, ensuring that local communities are part of the programme.

Whingan added that the committee’s mandate includes reviewing existing climate laws, auditing Nigeria’s emission profile, and identifying institutional and technological requirements for implementation.

“We consulted widely with stakeholders to determine what is needed for a nationwide decarbonisation programme,” he said.