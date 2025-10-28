Lawmakers Probe $25m FIFA, CAF Grants to NFF

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into financial grants totaling $25 million received by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

It also agreed to invite the leadership of NFF to appear before its Committee on Sports with documents showing receipts and expenditures of the grants.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Adedayo Adesola from Lagos and Felix Nwaeke from Rivers at Tuesday’s plenary session at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Adesola said the NFF had consistently received millions of dollars in development grants from FIFA and CAF between 2015 and 2025 but failed to channel the funds into visible progress.

He recalled that in 2016, FIFA raised queries over a $1.1 million grant to the NFF, after an audit revealed that $802,000 could not be properly accounted for.

“The repeated mismanagement of international football grants is a national embarrassment,” Adesola stated.

“It is disheartening that while countries with smaller budgets continue to advance, Nigeria’s football structure keeps collapsing due to lack of transparency.”

He further noted that previous investigations by the EFCC and ICPC into alleged sponsorship fraud and embezzlement within the NFF yielded little accountability.

According to him, even the $1.2 million allocated for the construction of the Birnin Kebbi Stadium was reportedly squandered, resulting in a substandard facility that does not reflect the funds expended.

“With the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, this investigation is necessary to ensure that public and international football funds are properly managed,” Adesola added.

In his ruling, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas directed the creation of a special investigative committee to conduct a thorough audit of the NFF’s finances from 2015 to date.

The committee is to examine all records of grants received from FIFA, CAF, and sponsors, as well as how the funds were utilized.

Also, the NFF leadership has been summoned to appear before the House committee with detailed financial statements, as lawmakers move to restore accountability and integrity in Nigeria’s football administration.