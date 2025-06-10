Lawmakers prepare bill limiting President swearing in to legislative chamber

As part of its effort to strengthen the country’s democracy, the National Assembly has revealed its plan to enact a law to ensure that president-elect are henceforth sworn in the arcade of the National Assembly

The parliament, also, disclosed that it would bring back another legislative initiative that would mandate the president to deliver the state of the nation address in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly on June 12 annually.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, made this disclosure while responding to questions on the June 12 anniversary during an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National Assembly had invited President Bola Tinubu to address a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday to mark the 2025 National Democracy Day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Democracy Day is observed in Nigeria every June 12 in honour of Late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the 2023 presidential election adjudged as the freest, fairest and most credible election in Nigeria’s political history

Responding to the question on Tuesday, Bamidele said: “It is our desire to institutionalise the state of the nation address. We will bring a bill to address it to ensure that it is institutionalized. People should look forward to it.

“President Tinubu is working with the National Assembly in that regard. We are initiating a bill very soon to institutionalise the State of the Nation Address. June 12 will be a better time for the president to come address the nation through the National Assembly.

“There is no better than June 12 for the president to address the nation because of its historical significance. It is a joint sitting of the National Assembly. Nigerians should look forward to this legislative initiative.

“We are also hoping to change our political setting to the extent that the swear-in of the next President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will, by the grace of God, be sworn in the arcade of the National Assembly of Nigeria,” the senate leader said with assurance.