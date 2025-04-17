Lawmakers postpone Ibas briefing on Rivers peace restoration, others

The interactive session between the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight and the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has been postponed by the lawmakers for proper engagement.

Postponement of the briefing was approved by the lawmakers after accepting Ibas request that the session be shifted to allow better preparation.

The briefing earlier scheduled for Thursday, barely one month after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on 18 March 2025.

The Committee, chaired by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, had invited the retired naval officer to deliberate on the way forward following the suspension of democratic governance in the state.

The postponement, according to a statement issued by the Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, followed a formal request from the Sole Administrator for the rescheduling of the session.

“The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has received a formal request from the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), to reschedule the interactive session initially set for today, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

“The Committee has acknowledged the request and is in the process of coordinating a new date for the session. In the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, the public will be promptly informed once the rescheduled date is confirmed,” the statement read.