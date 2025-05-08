Lawmakers postpone hearing on Benue, Zamfara colleagues’ suspension

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has postponed its hearing on the suspension of lawmakers in the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly to May 14, 2025.

The decision followed the failure of key stakeholders—including the governors and speakers of both states—to appear before the committee as earlier requested.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Mathew Nwogu, who represents Imo State under the Labour Party, announced the postponement during the committee’s session on Thursday.

Nwogu emphasised the need for a fair hearing before any decision could be reached. “You can’t shave a man’s head in his absence,” he remarked, stressing that all parties must be present to ensure justice.

He added that the rescheduled date would also give time for the newly appointed committee chairman, Bitrus Laori, to properly familiarise himself with the case, following a recent reshuffling of committee leadership in the House.

Nwogu appealed to the suspended legislators to remain calm, assuring them the committee would ensure transparency and uphold due process.

Echoing that position, Chairman Laori reassured petitioners that their rights would not be violated. “We are determined to resolve this matter fairly and lawfully. Patience is key,” he said.

Earlier, Samuel Ihensekhin, lawyer for the petitioners and representative of the Guardians for Rule of Law and Democracy, urged the committee to speed up its inquiry.

He referenced previous appellate court rulings that bar state assemblies from suspending members for more than 14 weeks, arguing that the continued exclusion of affected lawmakers threatens legislative quorums.

Ihensekhin urged the panel to recommend the immediate reinstatement of the lawmakers, warning that a prolonged impasse could disrupt democratic processes.

“He, however, advised that if a political resolution fails, the committee should consider assuming temporary legislative oversight of the affected assemblies.”

13 members of the Benue Assembly were suspended for three months over their opposition to the ouster of Chief Judge Maurice Ikpambese, who faced allegations of corruption and misconduct.

In Zamfara, 10 lawmakers were suspended in February 2024 over claims they held an unauthorised plenary session. The crisis escalated into a leadership dispute, with Bilyaminu Moriki and Bashar Gummi both claiming to be Speaker.

Gummi’s camp held a parallel session where Moriki was purportedly impeached, a move dismissed by the Moriki faction, which retaliated by suspending 10 lawmakers loyal to Gummi.

These developments form the crux of the petitions currently under review by the House committee.