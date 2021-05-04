Lawmakers Mandate police to investigate slain job applicant

The House of Representatives has mandated Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to set up an investigating panel to be headed by him, in fast-tracking the fact-finding mission and prosecution of the suspected killers of the slain job applicant, Iniubong Umoren.

While condemning the murder of Umoren who was lured, raped, and murdered by a fake job recruiter, Uduak Akpan in Akwa Ibom State, the parliamentarians also described the incident as “barbaric, inhuman and despotic.”

Also, the House through a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State mandated the IGP to ensure the protection of Umoren’s family members from harassment, intimidation, and harm.

The lawmaker explained that “Umoren received a phone call from the assailant who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview of an advertised job. “Umoren was later found dead by the Officers of the Nigeria Police Force after an official report and with the help of a wide reportage of her disappearance and information of the false interview on social media platforms. Her body was further exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant.”

He said that the assailant upon his arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession boasted that he was well connected and would be released from the Police custody scot-free in a matter of days.

Moving the motion on Tuesday, Idem however said that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.

The lawmaker recalled that the Nigeria Police Force has been reporting a surging high record in rape and gender violation across the country, stressing that a very scary number of cases have been reported daily with thousands unreported. “These acts are a gross violation of human rights to dignity, life, and sexuality.”

He stressed that rape and other violent crimes against women and the girl child should not go unpunished, saying it would act as a deterrent for the perpetrators and others nursing the thought to forestall future occurrences.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation, prosecution and ensure compliance with the resolutions and report back to the chamber.

