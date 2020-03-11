Lawmakers’ impeachment, suspension can’t affect Tinubu Dynasty- Lagos Speaker

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that impeachment and suspension of lawmakers was basically to ensure discipline in the House.

Obasa’s clarification came barely 24 hours after security officials barred one of the two lawmakers suspended, moshood Oshun, from entering the Assembly.

Aside that Oshun was barred, his office and that of Raheem Adewale, were shut by the security personnel attached to the House, generating reaction from the public.

Reacting over allegations that the suspension and impeachment actions have unsettled political dynasty of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Speaker, on Wednesday, insisted that structure of the ex-Governor remain intact and strong.

According to the Speaker, instilling discipline among members of the State House of Assembly does not equate with friction in any form between him and members of the party. Obasa stressed that Asiwaju Tinubu has gone through a lot building the APC in Lagos and Nigeria adding that nobody in his right senses would do anything to be a clog in the wheel of the party’s progress. “Tinubu remains everything to the continued success of the party he built from the scratch and nurtured up to this moment. “It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured.” Obasa maintained that the party in Lagos remains united and that what happened recently at the House of Assembly involving the removal of two principal officers and the suspension of two others was a measure to ensure that the legislature remains strengthened and its sanctity maintained. “The legislature must remain strong at all times, especially in relation to Nigeria’s democracy because it is often the hardest hit when issues in the democratic journey pop up. “This is why during plenary on Monday, March 9, 2020, I made this proclamation: The parliament is a heartbeat of every democratic system, its sanctity, integrity and positive reputation should be guided and protected, hence discipline is a key and where it’s lacking, the hope of the people fizzle.” To further prove that the House of Assembly is united, Obasa said 33 members of the House sat at plenary on Tuesday with the newly elected principal officers including the deputy leader carrying out their tasks as expected.

Obasa made this statement on Wednesday following reported insinuations of friction between him and Bayo Oshinowo, a former member of the state Assembly and current senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly.