Lawmakers impeach Lagos council chairman over allege financial misappropriation

The legislative arm of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, has impeached the council Chairman, Oladotun Olakanle, over alleged gross financial misappropriation of the council funds.

Olakanle was impeached by the lawmakers during plenary after it was discovered that the council funds had been allegedly mismanaged by the chairman and efforts to get clarification on the spending details had been turned down by the executive.

The chairman’s impeachment came barely seven months after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, swear him into the office to avoid vacuum following the demise of the ex-council boss.

As gathered, the council chairman’s impeachment was moved by the Majority Leader, Kayode Opayemi, and was immediately seconded by the Chief Whip, Adebayo Daudu, ending the fate of Olakanle as the Onigbongbo council boss.

To ensure a fair hearing, house leader, Adeseyi Lawal, put the motion to vote and four out of the six members present voted in favour of the impeachment while two voted against.

After the exercise, Lawal, who read the resolution of the house, said that the impeached chairman was also guilty of false proclamation of projects.

Lawal said: “In reference to the allegations of gross financial misappropriation, false proclamation of project never done by the LCDA but by Lagos State Works Agency.

“This is with the intention to defraud the above named LCDA of millions of naira and all other offences which are in contravention to the Lagos State Local Government Administrative Acts of 2015 articles 5.3(F), 18.1, 8.3and 22.1 respectively,” he added.

Lawal said the legislative arm advised the most ranked political office holder to take all correspondence and responsibilities related to the office of chairman pending ratification of the resolution by Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said that this was in cognizance that government must be in continuum and there must be no vacuum in responsibilities of public governance.

The members at the plenary were: House Leader, Adeseyi Lawal, Deputy Leader, Olusola Isiaka, Majority Leader, Oluwakayode Opayemi and Azeez Daudu, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader, Gbenga Adedeji and the Deputy Chief Whip, Bello Isiaka.

Also present at the impeachment proceedings was the clerk of the House, Bunmi Sofoluwe