Lawmakers impeach Edo council boss over N1.7bn fraud

Amid ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Egor Local Government Area in Edo State, the lawmakers of the council have impeached the chairman, Eghe Ogbemudia, different allegations under his watch.

The allegations bordered on alleged padding of the council’s supplementary budget with N1.7 billion and other gross financial misconducts leveled against her.

The impeachment was consequent upon a vote of no confidence against the chairman during a session of the legislative arm of the council on Wednesday.

The impeachment sitting was presided over by the Leader of the House and Councillor representing Ward 3, Godwin Edigin.

Shortly after a roll call of the legislative house, the Councillor representing Ward 2, Stella Ogida, moved a motion for a no confidence vote against the chairman over allegations of gross misconduct.

According to her, “This is the 10th month since our inauguration and we, the Councillors of Egor Legislative Arm do not have our offices. We have also uncovered the padding of the council’s supplementary budget to the tune of N1.7 billion.

“The Chairman did not involve the councilors in the preparation and approval of the council’s supplementary budget.

“After reviewing these actions and many other acts of gross misconduct, I want to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman.”

Seconding the motion, the Councillor representing Ward 9, Elliot Inneh, said: “We have tried to reach out to the Honourable Chairman to no avail. Before us today, we have a budget proposal amounting to N6.054 billion that was passed through this hallowed chambers.

‘To our greatest surprise, we found out that the Chairman, in conivance with the erstwhile Leader of the House, went behind our back and padded the budget to the tune of N7.896bn.”

The Leader of the House, Edigin, called for a voice vote, with the majority of Councillors conceding to the motion. A motion for impeachment was thereafter moved and passed.