Lawmakers express dissatisfaction over insecurity, other challenges

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security as part of measures aimed at bringing lasting solutions to various challenges bedeviling the country.

They submitted that such move would allow for an efficient military offensive and other measures that would guarantee terrorism was replaced with lasting peace across the country.

As stated, the recommendations were part of the resolutions reached on Tuesday on Tuesday during the four hours closed-door session to discuss pressing national issues at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who read other resolutions reached at the meeting, noted that the House Security Committees were mandated to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms and revert back within four weeks.

He added that the lawmakers also collectively condemned attacks on security personnel and formations across Nigeria, while condoling with families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism, and criminal acts

Gbajabiamila noted the House also resolved to urgently invite the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, and heads of various paramilitary agencies, as well as the Managing Director of Nigerian COMSAT to brief the lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

According to him, the lawmakers also asked the President to ensure financial autonomy to local government councils to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.