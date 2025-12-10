Lawmakers clash over probe of CBN’s alleged ₦16.3tn non-remittance

A rowdy session erupted in the House of Representatives as members clashed over a motion alleging the non-remittance of more than ₦5.2 trillion in operating surpluses and over ₦11 trillion in revenue discrepancies linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria between 2016 and 2022.

The confrontation broke out while lawmakers debated a motion moved by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, based on findings from an ongoing investigation into government revenue inflows through the Remita platform as captured in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report. The committee’s review flagged several financial gaps, including unremitted surpluses, unexplained charges, and variations in figures submitted by the apex bank.

The session turned heated when Rep Ghali Mustapha Tijanni sought to amend the motion by transferring the investigation to an ad hoc committee, a proposal opposed by members who insisted that the Public Accounts Committee should retain control. Attempts to introduce further amendments intensified the dispute, sparking shouting matches across the chamber.

The confrontation unfolded on Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives in Abuja, where Speaker Abbas Tajudeen struggled to restore order as lawmakers continued to raise objections and speak over one another.

Visibly displeased, the Speaker warned members to desist from “embarrassing the institution,” telling them, “You are shouting as if putting the question will take away a right that belongs to you. This is not the behaviour of an honourable member. We are before the world seeing us.” He further cautioned specific lawmakers and threatened disciplinary action should the disorder persist. “If you dont stop this behaviour, we will take you to ethics,” he said.

After calm was restored, the House adopted an amendment by Hon. Ahmed Jaha, seconded by Hon. Akin Alabi, directing the CBN Governor and all officials responsible for Remita revenue administration to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

With the motion passed, the committee was mandated to investigate the alleged non-remittances and discrepancies from 2015 to 2022 and ensure compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the CBN Act, and other financial regulations.