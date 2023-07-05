Lawmakers begin probe on JAMB, candidate results falsification face-off

Following the outcry that had trailed the face-off between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and it’s 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, over results, the House of Representatives has waded into the roar, setting up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter.

Pending completion of the ongoing investigations, the House has directed JAMB to stay action on its punishment pending when the green chamber concludes its findings.

The house, led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, sets up the committee on Wednesday during its first plenary session after the appointment of the principal officers from both the ruling and opposition parties.

This came hours after the 19years old varsity admission seeker admitted that the message received from the examination board revealed that he scored 249 and not over 300 which he displayed earlier.

The lawmakers, who spoke one after the other, expressed concerns that the exam body acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor.

They argued that JAMB’s decision to withdraw the candidate’s result and banning her for three years was too hasty and should have been delayed after critical evaluation of the issues.

According to the lawmakers, the varsity admission seeker may have been manipulated by an adult that has his motive before venturing into the act.

Earlier, Mmesoma, while responding to questions put to her on a popular television programme, said she should not be blamed for the controversy.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair,” she added.

Also, the 19-year-old’s father, Romanus, said the examination body is being unfair to his daughter, whom he said has been a precocious child since her primary school days

