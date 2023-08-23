Lawmakers begin investigations on Super Falcons, NFF payment face-off

Following public outcry over the face-off between Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Falcons on payment of 2023 world cup bonuses and other allowance, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Sports has commenced investigating to unravel what transpired before, during and after the event.

To aid the investigations, the lawmakers have summoned the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau to appear before it on Thursday, August 23rd, 2023.

Chairperson of the Committee, Blessing Onu gave the directive at its sitting on Wednesday after the appearance of the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said that the NFF President could not attend the investigative hearing because of his ill-health.

Onu said the NFF president was supposed to appear before the ad-hoc committee on the 17th of August but unfortunately, the reasons the NFF president gave were not as important as the work of the ad-hoc committee.

She said, “Nigerians are interested, Nigerians are watching. The girls did extremely well and they made Nigerians proud, so we shouldn’t take this investigative hearing lightly.

“We gave an opportunity for the president of NFF to appear before this Ad-hoc Committee I will say invariably he is the one summoning us, he came up with an excuse that is not as important as what we have which is the allowances and dues that were supposed to be paid to the female footballers, the Super Falcons. What is more important is for him to attend the FIFA Women’s Convention or to appear before this Committee?

“And even at that, he has the effrontery to send his Special Assistant that he won’t be able to make it. This simply means he is taking us for granted, he is taking us for a ride and we will not tolerate it, we will not.”

It appeared to be that, the Ad-hoc Committee is on a war path with the Chairman, House of Reps Standing Committee, Ekene Adams.

It was alleged that an instruction was purportedly given by Adams to the NFF president, to shun the invitation by the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee investigating the face-off.

Moreso, it was believed that Adams had asked the NFF president not to appear before the committee.

