Lawmakers approves N10m fine, 2yrs jail for dual party membership

The House of Representatives has approved an amendment to the Electoral Act 2026 introducing stricter sanctions against individuals who simultaneously belong to more than one political party. Lawmakers said the move aims to strengthen party discipline and uphold electoral integrity.

The changes are part of broader legislative adjustments to the recently enacted electoral framework, responding to concerns over party membership records and compliance with Nigeria’s multiparty system.

Lawmakers emphasised that the amendment targets deliberate violations by political actors who knowingly maintain membership in multiple parties, addressing fears of potential abuse of the provision.

The amendment bill was introduced during Wednesday’s plenary, sponsored by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere. It progressed swiftly through the first and second readings and was approved on the same day.

The legislation revises Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which governs political party administration. Newly inserted subsections 8 to 10 state that “a person shall not be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.”

The law further specifies that if an individual appears in more than one party register, their dual affiliation becomes invalid, and they will not be recognised as belonging to any party until the status is corrected according to the law and the constitution of the affected party.

Sanctions under the amendment prescribe that any person who “knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine of N10 million, a two-year prison term, or both.”

During debate, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, clarified that the key term is “knowingly.” He explained that individuals aware their names appear in multiple party registers but fail to take corrective action would fall under the law.

The development comes amid objections from opposition parties, which have criticised aspects of the Electoral Act 2026 signed by President Bola Tinubu and urged the National Assembly to review provisions related to result transmission and party primary procedures.