Lawmakers approve independent candidacy for elective offices ahead 2023 election

Nigerians seeking to contest for elective offices during 2023 general election may not have to rely on political parties before vying for offices after the Senate and House of Representatives approved the independent candidate bill for presidential, governorship, National Assembly, state houses of assembly, and local government elections.

Both chambers, meanwhile, threw out a bill seeking to allow Nigerians abroad to participate in the voting exercise during elections without returning to the country, that is, voting at the embassies across the world.

The lawmakers took the stand on Tuesday during plenaries held at both chambers on 68 constitution amendment bills before the National Assembly and the proceedings were presided over by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker for the house, Femi Gbajabiamila.

They made their stance known on each of the bills presented before them through the electronic platform of the national assembly otherwise known as e-voting.

At the Senate, a total of 94 senators registered to vote, and 89 lawmakers voted in support of the country giving Nigerians that do not wish to contest for elective offices on the platform of any party while five others voted against the move, claiming that the country was not yet ripe for such.

A bill that seeks to provide for the election of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and that seeking to ensure that a person who is a registered voter and resident of the country’s capital is appointed a Minister representing Abuja failed to scale through. This was also the trend at the house of representatives with members of the green chamber voting against bills concerning the FCT and throwing their weight behind the independent candidate bill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

