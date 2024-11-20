Lawmakers agree on diaspora voting bill ahead 2027 poll

A bill to amend the 1999 constitution to allow diaspora voting has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

After passing the bill, the lawmakers referred the draft to the Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.

If passed, the bill before the lawmakers would allow Nigerians living abroad to cast their votes during the country’s presidential elections.

The bill which scaled the second reading on Wednesday was co-sponsored by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and Sodeeq Abdullahi, seeks to amend the 2022 Electoral Act.

This development came four months after the lawmakers okayed the bill for a second reading after scaling the first reading on the floor of the house.

However, after scaling the second reading on Wednesday, it has been referred to the constitution amendment committee for further legislative action.