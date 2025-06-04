Lawmaker donates N22m to deceased Kano athletes families

The Deputy Senate President and lawmaker representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin, has donated ₦1 million each to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival.

Jibrin described the incident as a tragic loss that extends beyond the victims’ families and the sporting community, affecting the entire Kano State and the nation at large.

The lawmaker made thius donation yesterday during a condolence visit to the bereaved families at the Gwagwarwa Juma’a Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Atta; Managing Director of the North West Development Commission, Abdullahi Shehu; and other dignitaries, including former House of Representatives member Faruk Lawan, his Chief of Staff Muhammad Abdullah, APC chieftains, clerics, and business figures.

“We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers,” Jibrin said at the event.

“We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chief Imam of the Gwagwarwa Juma’at Mosque, Adda’u Aliyu, commended the senator for his compassion and consistent outreach beyond political boundaries.

“We are happy and excited that you have found time to come here and sympathise with us. This means a lot to us.

“We can always see your tremendous interventions and projects going beyond your Senatorial District. May Almighty Allah reward you abundantly,” the Imam said.

The condolence visit concluded with special prayers for the repose of the souls of the young athletes, whose untimely death has left the Kano sports community and residents in deep mourning.