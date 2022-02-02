LAWMA to construct additional transfer loading station, targets Apapa

As a solution to boost the waste collection process and avert public space conversion into dumpsite, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, has indicated plans to construct another transfer loading station in Apapa Local Government.

Odumboni said that constructing the transfer loading station would reduce travel time often spent by trucks carting away refuse within the local government.

He noted that the planned station was part of the solution that the agency was considering could help address the waste disposal challenges within the council considering the huge vehicular movement around the ports and other public facilities sited within Apapa.

The LAWMA boss gave the indication yesterday in Apapa at the inaugural stakeholders’ meeting and public sensitization forum designed to engage Lagosians on the importance of ensuring a cleaner and become waste-free environment.

“The chairman of Apapa Local Government has been at the front burner of ensuring that this council gets rid of indiscriminate waste disposal. We will start by ensuring that a transfer loading station is sited at Apapa, once the Council Chairman can provide us land for that purpose for easy evacuation of waste by PSP operators. This will increase the turnaround time and improve the aesthetics of the Local Government and environs.

“The operators in Apapa would adjust to a convenient timing, preferably at night, for now, to cart away refuse, due to the persistent traffic gridlock in this area. Residents and shop owners should also reciprocate by ensuring prompt payment of waste bills. It is important to facilitate the smooth running of the operations of the PSPs.

Odumboni, meanwhile, has charged residents of Apapa and its environs, on pro-active steps towards ridding the environment of illegal dumpsites, and total eradication of reckless waste disposal practices by inaugurating a formidable waste policing team, to enforce that objective.

The LAWMA boss said the time had come for residents and all stakeholders to support LAWMA towards ridding the council of filth and enthrone a new regime of cleanliness and sustainable environment.

“It is high time the community incorporated local policing to checkmate the activities of cart pushers prevalent in Apapa. Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Local Governments have done this successfully. You can achieve this too by engaging your youths to man specific areas, notorious for a cart pushing business, to arrest the perpetrators. This is the way to go”, he concluded.

While enjoining Lagosians to shun indiscriminate waste disposal particularly into canals and drainage channels, the LAWMA Managing Director encouraged residents to key into recycling, by separating their waste at source, to make additional income.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Idowu Sebanjo, commended the efforts of LAWMA for its intervention to tackle the menace of sundry environmental infractions across the council.

She, however, promised that all needed support would be given by the council to return the disappeared aesthetics and allure that previously attracted many to Apapa.

Also speaking, the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Aromire, represented by Baale of Apapa, Akeem Obara, implored the stakeholders to be more environmentally conscious, especially market women, to own a bin for waste containerization, pleading with the PSPs to make waste tariff convenient for residents for easy compliance.

