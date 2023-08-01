LAWMA takes schoolchildren through proper waste management, others

In a bid to inculcate habit of maintaining a cleaner environment on the younger generation, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced a four-week summer school for children between aged 8 and 12.

LAWMA through its Academy, said that within the period, participants would be trained fundamentals of effective

waste management.

According to the agency, the four-week programme has commenced at the Authority’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa and would elapse at the end of the month.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr.

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, yesterday, noted that the summer school was organised to educate the younger generation, on the need to imbibe culture of proper

waste management, to teach arts and crafts, upcycling, as well as expose

them to indoor and outdoor sports, field trips, among other activities.

He said, “The Summer School programme is designed to educate children from the tender age on the concept of waste management and environmental sanitation, raising ambassadors for a cleaner and healthier environment with seasoned facilitators in a conducive learning environment. This will serve to train youngsters as conscientious environmental activists

while also providing other enjoyable learning opportunities.”

Gbadegesin advised parents and guardians to always take advantage of

the extended school holiday to enroll their children and wards in the

summer school, adding that those who could not participate physically

could join online.

The Academy’s team lead, Elizabeth Ademola, noted that it was the

third edition of the programme, adding that the summer school was

designed to simplify the concept of waste and environmental management

for children, to ensure that each child had sufficient and holistic

knowledge of environmental sustainability practices.

Since inception, hundreds of pupils in the state have benefited from the

LAWMA Academy’s summer school, acquiring essential waste management and environmental knowledge in the process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

