LAWMA recognises five markets for setting hygiene standards

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has recognised atleast five markets for setting hygiene and sanitation standards for other trading locations across the state.

These give markets picked for their standards over the years were Tejuosho Market in Lagos Mainland local government, Alaba International Market in Ojo local government, Ayangburen Market around Sabo Ikorodu axis; Agege Main Market in Age Local Government and Elemoro Market in Bojige, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

They were picked by the waste management authority in the state for supporting the state government drive to sustain effective waste management across the state.

According to LAWMA, these markets were recognize after a thorough assessment of their premises which indicated the traders were ensuring that their business transactions were carried out in hygienic environment.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who announced the names of the markets, stressed that they were currently setting the standards for other markets to emulate, regarding environmental hygiene around their trading areas.

He said: “I must commend the leadership and traders at Tejuosho Market, Alaba International Market, Ayangburen Market, Agege Main Market, Elemoro Market, for complying with the Environmental Protection Laws of the state and for supporting LAWMA’s efforts in ensuring that business transactions are carried out in clean environment”.

Odumboni stated that the task of keeping the city clean was a collective responsibility, where different stakeholders, including markets, were expected to play their parts, by making sure that indiscriminate and reckless disposal of waste, was totally eradicated.

“The truth is, everyone must be involved in maintaining cleanliness and sanity across the metropolis, including market facilities. We cannot afford to leave this responsibility to the agency alone. All hands must be on deck to achieve the clean and livable Lagos of our collective dream”, he said.

The LAWMA boss called on traders at Mushin Main Market, Jakande Market, Ajah; Irepodun Market, Oko Oba; Ayetoro Market, Epe, and Alaba Arago, to redouble their efforts at restoring cleanliness to their markets, which in recent times had experienced the upsurge of indiscriminate waste disposal, warning that the Authority would not hesitate to shut down markets caught flouting the state’s environmental laws.

He urged residents to call LAWMA toll-free numbers, for prompt attention to waste management issues in their areas.

