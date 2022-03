LAWMA promises Lagosians reduction on waste bill after sorting

The Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, has said that a reduction in waste bills awaits any resident that engages in sorting his garbage properly before handing it over to the collectors for disposal.

Odumboni noted that the reduction in waste bills would commence next month, April, and that Lagosians should take advantage of the government gesture to reduce their expenses across the state.

According to him, LAWMA was engaging recycling as a veritable tool, to tackle the challenge of plastic pollution, as the state generated about 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with plastic materials constituting seventeen percent.

The waste management expert, who gave the hint yesterday during an interaction with journalists in his office at Ijora-Olopa axis of Lagos, stated that the initiative was part of the state government’s recycling strategy designed to reduce wastage in Lagos.

“From April, you will get a reduction in your waste bill if you sort your waste at source and vice versa if you don’t. I am appealing to estates, companies, and all residents to comply. What we face in Lagos is challenging.

“In fact, Lagos is 5th largest economy in Africa; and population-wise, we have over 25 million people living in the city. Scientifically, we’ve estimated that each individual generates about 0.69 kilogram daily. That’s what we are dealing with – over 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, seventeen percent of those are plastic-related wastes.

Odumboni stated further that recycling initiative for waste management had gained traction, since the inception of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, with the number of recycling companies operating in the state growing from only three to 78.

He observed, Since the launch of the recycling initiative by Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we’ve grown from three recycling companies to 78 recycling companies and still counting. We currently have more than 600 aggregators, and over 6000 jobs created in the sector so far. So you can see that we’ve started a movement and a growth. It is over two years now and the progress that is being made is enormous.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the massive impact of recycling on the lives of many citizens, with the creation of jobs to alleviate unemployment challenges, and the positive impact on environmental sustainability, adding that more opportunities would still be created.

He further announced that the agency, as part of efforts to expand the recycling initiative, would partner with the BASF Group, on a project to convert waste to chemicals, aimed at reducing the environmental impact caused by plastic waste in the state.

He called on corporate organisations, to join forces with the Authority, to create awareness among residents on the need to be actively involved in recycling, with attendant benefits for the people and the environment.

