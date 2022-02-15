LAWMA promises communities around landfills adequate health protection

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has promised residents of communities around the landfills that efforts would often be made to ensure adequate protection against possible health challenges that could arise from the dumpsites.

LAWMA said that the protection of residents living around the facilities situated across Lagos was often considered in the operations and development of landfills within the state.

According to the agency, part of the protection for residents is the ongoing fumigation exercises at landfills across the state which will reduce health risks in the communities where they are located.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that the exercise started at the Solous landfill in Igando, Alimosho Local Government and, that the exercise would be extended to other dumpsites across Lagos.

While noting that the ongoing exercise was to protect immediate and surrounding communities where the sites were situated, he disclosed that other mitigation measures put in place include leachate and stormwater infrastructure, periodic capping of non-active sections, traffic management, monthly fumigation of the dumpsites’ immediate environs.

Odumboni explained that all these measures were to show LAWMA’s unalloyed commitment towards protecting public health, and minimizing the discomfort which might be caused by the dumpsites to neighbouring communities, adding that the agency planned to close the dumpsites in the near future.

Through a statement released yesterday by Director, Public Affairs for LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri, he described that the dumpsites played critical roles in the waste management chain and that they were paving way for the attainment of the Authority’s vision of establishing a consistent cleaner environment.

“Dumpsites are a crucial component for the delivery of Solid Waste Management (SWM), as they serve as the final destination for all solid waste collected from residences, businesses, and public spaces. They also support the protection of sanitation and public health.”

“The goal of this exercise is to protect the public and minimize the negative impacts of these sites to the neighbouring communities”, the LAWMA boss added.

According to him, the initial locations of dumpsites in the state were far removed from residential communities, before rapid population and urban expansion resulted in these dumpsites being surrounded by residential communities, commercial establishments, and other sensitive land uses.

He, meanwhile, appealed to residents to shun all practices capable of having a negative on the environment, such as indiscriminate disposal of waste and refuse burning, which was hazardous to public health.

