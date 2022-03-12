LAWMA mandates PSP operators to scale up services across Lagos metropolis 

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has directed the Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators to improve on the waste collection services, in order to sustain achievements and attain a higher level of sanitation across the metropolis.

LAWMA said that each of the PSP operators should ensure that they effectively collect waste from their assigned locations, to avoid cases of piling up refuse within Lagos and

While mandating the PSP operators to boost services, the Lagos waste manager, meanwhile, has urged residents to cooperate with the PSP operator assigned to their community through consistent monitoring of their environment to prevent indiscriminate waste disposal.

The Managing Director LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, stated this at the stakeholders’ meetings organised in Epe Local Government and Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Odumboni, who was represented at the meeting by the Director of Finance for LAWMA, Kunle Adebiyi, said that the residents particularly the youths, engaging in waste policing would help expose and apprehend defaulters whose activities deface the environment.

The LAWMA boss, however, has commended residents of Surulere Local Government Area, for maintaining a consistently clean environment, resulting in the choice as the cleanest local government in Lagos State, during the 2021 metropolitan competition.

Odumboni, who gave the commendation at a stakeholder’s meeting on solid waste management across LCDAs in the state, held at the council secretariat, enjoined residents not to rest on their oars, in order to inspire other communities still lagging behind.

Commenting on the essence of implementing sustainable waste management practices in the council, the LAWMA boss noted that the community youths were a worthy resource that should be trained, to police vulnerable areas from indiscriminate waste disposal and black spots.

According to him, “Surulere Local Government is making a significant impact on its youths, with a lot of empowerment going on. Indeed, the sky is your starting point. LAWMA is an advocate of youth empowerment, we are ready to help you train them on waste policing. Let them man areas where cart pushing business is thriving and get them arrested for violating environmental laws of the land.

“Waste sorting is the way to go as the landfills are overstretched. More than four billion plastic bottles are generated annually and it takes about 450 years for a single plastic bottle to dissolve. Therefore, I urge everyone to sort their waste at source, especially organised estates. The same goes for companies, shops, and other businesses. Beginning from April, there will be an increment on the waste bills of estates and organizations who refuse to sort their waste at source’’.

The chairman of the council, Sulaimon Yusuf, in his remarks, commended LAWMA’s effort, adding that the council had acquired a compactor for carting away community waste after environmental sanitation weekly on Thursday.

