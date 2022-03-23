LAWMA educates Lagosians on proper waste sorting, disposal

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, has charged residents to fully embrace waste containerisation, to aid seamless evacuation of waste, to prevent flooding, as the rainy season approaches.

Odumboni also enjoined Lagosians to procure the standard waste bins, for easy segregation and perfect containerisation of waste, in line with the recently launched “Adopt-a-bin” initiative.

He stated this during an advocacy program in Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area, in continuation of his stakeholders’ meeting, aimed at educating people across the 57 local government areas in the state, on waste management best practices.

The LAWMA boss yesterday said the standard waste bins were durable and fitted with smart devices, making them some of the best obtainable anywhere in the world, noting however, that residents could choose to procure alternative bins to store their waste.

“We are here today because your well being is our priority. Health they say is wealth. This is our watchword in LAWMA. We have come to encourage you to do the right thing at the right time, by procuring bins provided by LAWMA, you can pay by installment, rather than allowing refuse to litter carelessly on the streets. Those wastes alongside the ones dumped inside drainage would cause flooding when it rains. It can only get better, if we all cooperate to do what is right.

“These two councils have developed tremendously overtime, I must commend the leadership of the councils for a job well done, especially in the area of environmental cleanliness. We want you to do more.

“Empower your youths, LAWMA will train them on waste policing, let them assist health officers and help carry out enforcement against recalcitrant tenements. Some of these unemployed youths can also key into the business opportunities in recycling by sorting recyclable wastes like pet bottles, cans, cartons, sachet nylons, e.t.c, which can be sold to companies; they can make money from it”, Odumboni stressed.

He therefore implored the leadership of market associations in the councils, community development associations, artisans and residents, to patronise assigned PSPs, and desist from the patronage of cart-pushers.

In his speech, the chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Kola Egunjobi, represented by the vice chairman, Gbenga Abiola, disclosed that an executive bill to support the environment and promote sanitation in the area would soon be passed.

“This initiative is indeed laudable. Lagos State always sets the pace while others follow. Here in Agege, we hold discussions on environmental cleanliness with our CDAs and CDCs and we have ensured perfect hygiene is maintained. We assure you that the theme of discourse will be spread across all wards in the council and a positive outcome will be achieved”, Abiola noted.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Orile-Agege Local Community Development Area, Johnson Babatunde, represented by the Vice-chairman, Akanni Oluwatoyin, appreciated the Authority for organising the event, noting that it would contribute to positive attitudinal change among the people.

Also commenting, the Council Leader of Agege Local Government, Nojeem Oloruntoyin, assured that the legislative arm of the council, would enact laws backing youth empowerment in waste management, expressing optimism that it would go a long way in improving economic development of the youths.

