LAWMA educates Lagosians on proper waste disposal benefit during Eid celebration

As Lagosians prepare to celebrate the Eid-il-Fitr festival, the Lagos

Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has appealed to residents to shun

indiscriminate waste disposal, reiterating its commitment to ensuring a

clean and healthy environment during and after the festive season.

LAWMA urged Lagosians to properly bag their waste and place them in covered bins, to avoid loose waste on the road median and setbacks across the state.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who made the appeal while congratulating Muslims on the Eid celebration, noted that waste management was an essential service that must be provided for the well-being of the people and the environment.

In a statement made available by Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, Kadiri Folashade, the waste management agency boss assured residents that LAWMA was prepared to handle the expected increase in waste generation during the festive season,

Odumboni stated that PSP operators had been directed to discharge their duties effectively with the agency offering backup services to fill in any gaps.

“We understand that there will be an increase in waste generation during

the festive season, but we want to assure Lagosians that LAWMA is

prepared to handle it. We have intensified our waste management efforts and are providing backup trucks for our PSP operators to ensure that

waste is promptly collected and disposed of,” he said.

Odumboni also implored residents to refrain from activities that could

damage the environment and endanger the lives of people, but to support

efforts of LAWMA to make the metropolis livable for all.

He said, “We want to appeal to residents to desist from acts capable of making life miserable for the environment and its inhabitants. We want to ensure that everyone enjoys a clean and healthy environment during and after the Eid-il-Fitr celebrations.”

Odumboni wished all residents a joyful and clean Eid-il-Fitr celebration, while encouraging them to call LAWMA’s toll-free lines: 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries on waste management in their areas during and after the festive season.

