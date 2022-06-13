LAWMA educates community leaders, others on waste policing benefits

As part of its commitment to stamp out all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal across Lagos, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has educated various stakeholders and community leaders in Igando axis of the state on benefits of waste policing.

The Managing Director/CEO LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that the Authority had improved on waste policing activities across various communities, by strategically positioning personnel on ground, to monitor the environment.

The LAWMA boss urged Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, on community waste policing, for clean and sustainable environment and that residents of the area should imbibe positive attitude change towards their surroundings as the task of keeping the environment clean required a collective effort.

He stated that community waste policing would create employment opportunities for the youths in the council, and would also forestall indiscriminate dumping of waste on roads medians and other unauthorised locations.

According to the MD, LAWMA’s enforcement team had embarked on a comprehensive statewide campaign, to arrest and prosecute those bent on causing environmental degradation in the metropolis, and derailing efforts of the Authority towards attaining a sustainable environment in the state.

“Community waste policing is a sure way to sustain good waste management. It is also a means of youth empowerment and revenue generation. So I urge the council lawmakers to examine their bylaws and do the needful”, he said.

Odumboni, through a statement signed by the agency’s Director, public affairs, Folashade Kadiri, on Monday, highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of recycling and waste separation at source and that the process would reduce the volume of wastes reaching the landfills by creating jobs.

He further called on residents of the community to work with the Authority by bagging and containerising their waste, as well as patronising assigned PSP operators, whose job is to evacuate waste generated by tenements.

